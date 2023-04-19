US Markets

Brazil's Orizon files for share offering to raise up to $90 mln

April 19, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian waste treatment company Orizon ORVR3.SA said on Wednesday it has filed for a share offering aiming to raise as much as 456.1 million reais ($90.96 million).

Orizon Valorizacao de Residuos SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing the offering will be initially comprised of 2.68 million new shares and 8.18 million shares currently owned by the JCI investment fund.

The primary offering may be increased by up to 50% if demand allows it, the company added, noting the offering will be priced on April 27.

Considering Orizon's closing price of 37.38 reais per share on Monday, the move could reach up to 456.1 million reais if the overallotment option is fully sold, it said. BTG Pactual and Santander are managing the transaction.

($1 = 5.0141 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.