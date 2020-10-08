Brazil's online shop Enjoei plans $320 mln IPO - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian on-line clothes and furniture marketplace Enjoei plans to raise up to 1.8 billion reais ($319.8 million) in an initial public offering, the company said in a securities filing.

Enjoei set the price range for its shares at between 10.25 reais and 13.75 reais. The final price will be set on Oct. 27.

Both the company and its shareholders, which includes venture capital investor Monashees, will sell 96,265,123 shares in the offering. The offering may reach 129,957,916 shares, depending on the sale of overallotments.

Its second-quarter gross merchandise value came in at 112.6 million reais, up 86% from the same period a year earlier.

BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase, XP Inc and UBS BB will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.6282 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

