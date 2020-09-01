Brazil's online shop Enjoei files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian on-line clothes and furniture shop Enjoei filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering on the Sao Paulo stock market.

The IPO will be coordinated by investment banks Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, JPMorgan and XP and UBS.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

