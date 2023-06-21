News & Insights

Brazil's Oncoclinicas share offering totals $187 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

June 21, 2023

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian oncology chain Oncoclinicas ONCO3.SA said on Wednesday that an offering of shares in the company has been priced at 10.25 reais per stock, a 3.8% discount over Tuesday's close, totaling 896.9 million reais ($187.24 million).

The share sale comprised a primary offering of 20 million new shares and the secondary offering of 50 million shares by existing shareholders, which ended up being increased by 25% because of high demand, Oncoclinicas said in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.7902 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

