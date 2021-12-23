US Markets

Brazil's Oncoclinicas acquires stake in outpatient clinic Itaigara Memorial

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian oncology chain Oncoclinicas ONCO3.SA has signed a deal to acquire a 60% stake in Itaigara Memorial, an outpatient clinic located in the state of Bahia, with an option to increase ownership to 100% over the next four years.

Oncoclinicas announced late on Wednesday that it would pay 101.1 million reais ($17.9 million) in cash for the stake in Itaigara Memorial, which has an enterprise value estimated at 180 million reais. The deal requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

($1 = 5.6540 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

