Brazil's Omega prices follow-on share offering at 39 reais -filing

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Brazilian energy company Omega Geracao priced the follow-on share offering it announced a week ago at 39.00 reais per share, raising 954.7 million reais ($175.5 million), it said in securities filing on Friday.

The shares closed Thursday at 40.30 reais, and closed at 41.75 reais on Jan. 22, the day the follow-on offering was announced.

($1 = 5.44 reais)

