Brazil's Omega Geração recovers growth appetite, sees less drastic pandemic slump

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Omega Geração OMGE3.SA is looking again at growth opportunities based on signs that a coronavirus-driven recession will not be as drastic as first feared, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Omega paused its acquisitions drive in March due to the uncertain economic outlook and, while caution is still in order, the company is once more looking at potential purchases of solar and wind farms, or small hydroelectric plants.

CEO and founder Antonio Bastos Filho told Reuters that by the last quarter Omega should be back to the merger and acquisitions level it was moving at in February.

Last week, it announced the acquisition of the wind farms of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA, or Eletrobras, for 1.5 billion reais ($283 million), with 582.8 megawatts of capacity.

It was Omega's largest acquisition to date and will increase the company's generating capacity by 50% to 1.7 gigawatts when the deal is completed by the end of the year.

To finance the operation, Omega plans a primary share issue of about 500 million reais ($94 million), which could also be used for "potential new acquisitions of operating assets by the company over the next few months," the company said in a statement.

Bastos said recent projections suggested the Brazilian economy faced a smaller contraction of about 5%, compared with more pessimistic forecasts earlier this year of nearly 10%.

"This scenario led us to have the comfort of resuming investments," he said in a telephone interview.

"We are an investment company ... so obviously we are always looking at market opportunities and pursuing them," he said.

"It is difficult to say whether we are going to do anything now or just next year, but there is an active process in place to develop opportunities."

($1 = 5.2957 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; editing by Richard Pullin)

