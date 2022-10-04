Brazil's Omega Energia to raise up to $232 mln in private offering

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy firm Omega Energia MEGA3.SA will raise up to 1.2 billion reais ($232.35 million) in a private share offering subscribed to by British private equity firm Actis LLP, it said late on Monday.

The offering was priced at 16 reais per share and is part of an investment commitment between the firms announced in June.

The total capital increase will range from 850 million to 1.2 billion reais, Omega said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1646 reais)

