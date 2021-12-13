Brazil's oil regulator approves Mero oilfield production agreement

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that the country's oil regulator ANP has approved a production agreement for the Mero oilfield, deciding on which stake of its oil and gas output will be hold by each company starting in Jan 2022.

Such an agreement is signed when the area of an oil deposit exceeds previously contracted areas, Petrobras said.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing it will own 38.6% of Mero's so-called shared deposit, while Shell Brasil RDSa.L and TotalEnergies TTFE.PA will hold 19.3% each.

Chinese companies CNODC and CNOOC 0883.HK will hold a 9.65% stake each, and Brazilian state-run firm Pre-Sal Petroleo PPSA will have 3.5% of the shared deposit production, Petrobras added.

