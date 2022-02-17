Brazil's oil production reaches 3.03 mln bpd in January -regulator

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil production reached 3.03 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, up 5.5% year-on-year and above the 3 million bpd threshold for the first time since September 2021, data provided by oil regulator ANP showed on Thursday.

Monthly oil output also rose 6.8% from December, ANP said, buoyed by both pre-salt and post-salt areas. State-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA pumped an average of 2.2 million bpd last month, a 2.8% rise from the same period of 2021.

The country's natural gas output averaged 136.97 million cubic meters per day in the first month of 2022, up 0.4% from a year earlier and 3.6% from the previous month.

Combined oil and gas production was 3.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), versus 3.73 million boed in January last year and 3.67 million boed in December, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

