Brazil's oil exports hit monthly record in March despite export tax

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil oil exports hit a monthly record in March, even as an export tax went into effect, with oil companies having no room to relocate shipments, government data and experts showed.

Until March 24, the oil volume exported by Brazil reached 9.4 million tonnes, a 75.4% growth from the same month last year, foreign trade agency Secex data showed.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

