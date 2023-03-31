US Markets

Brazil's oil exports hit monthly record in March despite export tax

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

March 31, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil oil exports hit a monthly record in March, even as an export tax went into effect, with oil companies having no room to relocate shipments, government data and experts showed.

Until March 24, the oil volume exported by Brazil reached 9.4 million tonnes, a 75.4% growth from the same month last year, foreign trade agency Secex data showed.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
