Brazil's oil and gas output hits fresh record in September

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil and gas production in September reached its highest level ever for a single month, data from oil regulator ANP showed on Wednesday, beating the previous record set in July.

Oil and natural gas production totaled 4.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, ANP said in a statement, with oil output alone rising 16.7% year-on-year to 3.67 million barrels per day.

Natural gas production jumped 10.4% to 157.99 million cubic meters per day, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.