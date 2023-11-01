News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's oil and gas output hits fresh record in September

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

November 01, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil and gas production in September reached its highest level ever for a single month, data from oil regulator ANP showed on Wednesday, beating the previous record set in July.

Oil and natural gas production totaled 4.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, ANP said in a statement, with oil output alone rising 16.7% year-on-year to 3.67 million barrels per day.

Natural gas production jumped 10.4% to 157.99 million cubic meters per day, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.