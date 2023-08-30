Brazil's oil and gas output hits fresh record in July

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil and gas production in July reached its highest level ever for a single month, data from oil regulator ANP showed on Wednesday, beating the previous record set in June.

Oil and natural gas production totaled 4.48 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, ANP said in a statement, with oil output alone rising 18.6% on a yearly basis to 3.51 million barrels per day.

Natural gas production jumped 13.6% to 154.08 million cubic meters per day, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora; Editing by Kylie Madry)

