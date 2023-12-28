Brazil's oil and gas output hits all-time high in November

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil and gas production reached in November its highest level ever for a single month, data from oil regulator ANP showed on Thursday, eclipsing the previous record set in September.

Oil and natural gas production totaled 4.698 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, ANP said in a statement, with oil output alone rising 18.8% year-on-year to 3.678 million barrels per day.

Natural gas production jumped 15.5% to 162.12 million cubic meters per day, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

