Brazil's oil and gas output hits all-time high in June

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's oil and gas production reached in June its highest level ever for a single month, data from oil regulator ANP showed on Tuesday, beating the previous record set in February of this year.

Oil and natural gas production totaled 4.32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, ANP said in a statement, with oil output alone rising 19% on a yearly basis to 3.37 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

