Brazil's Oi sets minimum bid for fiber unit at 20 bln reais

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA set the floor on bids for its fiber unit at 20 billion reais ($3.7 billion), CEO Rodrigo de Abreu told analysts on Friday in a conference call.

Abreu also said the company plans to auction this unit, known as InfraCo, in the first quarter of 2021 and conclude the sale by September 2021. Oi is selling some assets in an attempt to exit bankruptcy protection by May 2022.

($1 = 5.40 reais)

