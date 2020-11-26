Brazil's Oi sells tower and data center units - source

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA OIBR4.SA sold in an auction on Thursday its data center and tower units, one source familiar with the matter said.

Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony, acquired the tower unit for 1.067 billion reais ($201 million), while Piemonte Holding won the bid for the data center unit for 325 million reais.

Oi plans to use the sale proceeds to help exit bankruptcy protection.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on the sale.

Highline do Brasil could not be reached immediately for comment.

($1 = 5.32 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

