Brazil's Oi says Highline do Brasil makes top offer for mobile assets

July 22 (Reuters) - Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony, has presented the best offer for the mobile assets of Brazilian telecom Oi SA and the two parties are entering exclusive negotiations, Oi said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Oi did not disclose the value of the offer, but said the offer exceeded the minimum established by the Brazilian telecom of 15 billion reais ($2.93 billion).

($1 = 5.12 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453)) Keywords: OI SA M&A/HIGHLINE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.