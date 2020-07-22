Brazil's Oi says Highline do Brasil makes top offer for mobile assets

US Markets

Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony, has presented the best offer for the mobile assets of Brazilian telecom Oi SA and the two parties are entering exclusive negotiations, Oi said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Oi did not disclose the value of the offer, but said the offer exceeded the minimum established by the Brazilian telecom of 15 billion reais ($2.93 billion).

($1 = 5.12 reais)

