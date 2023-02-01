US Markets

Brazil's Oi SA files for injunction to prepare second bankruptcy protection process- document

February 01, 2023 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA has asked for an injunction to prepare for a new bankruptcy protection process, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Oi has just emerged from its first bankruptcy protection process in December. Now the company said in an affidavit filed with a court in Rio de Janeiro that it needs an injunction protecting it from creditors holding around 29 billion reais ($5.7 billion) in debt, including banks and bondholders.

($1 = 5.0547 reais)

