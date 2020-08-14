Brazil's Oi post Q2 net loss of 3.4 bln reais

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA posted a net loss of 3.4 billion reais ($633.4 million) in the second quarter, more than doubling losses from a year earlier, as debt payments and lower revenues weighed.

Oi's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were down 15% from a year earlier, at 1.36 billion reais.

The carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 and has put up some assets for sale in an effort to exit it.

