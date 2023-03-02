Brazil's Oi files for second bankruptcy protection process

Adds detail and quotes

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA OIBR4.SA has filed for a second bankruptcy protection process, it said on Thursday, only months after emerging from a similar restructuring process that lasted more than six years.

The move had been expected after Oi asked last month for an injunction to prepare while also seeking protection from its creditors under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

Oi had exited its first bankruptcy protection in December, more than six years after filing for what was then Brazil's biggest ever judicial recovery process. However, analysts cautioned that the company's debt burden remained a threat.

In an affidavit filed with a Rio de Janeiro court last month, Oi said it would need protection from creditors holding about 29 billion reais ($5.60 billion) of loans and bonds.

"Filing for bankruptcy protection is a critical step towards the financial restructuring and the search for long-term sustainability," Oi said as it confirmed the move in a securities filing in the early hours of Thursday.

Oi said it would maintain its regular activities, adding that talks with creditors were ongoing.

($1 = 5.1794 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Steven Grattan and David Goodman)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.