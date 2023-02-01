US Markets

Brazil's Oi files for injunction to prepare second bankruptcy protection process -documents

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

February 01, 2023 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA has asked for an injunction to prepare for a second bankruptcy protection process, having only emerged from bank ruptcy protection in December, showed court documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

In an affidavit filed with a Rio de Janeiro court, Oi said it needs an injunction to protect it from creditors holding around 29 billion reais ($5.7 billion) worth of loans and bonds.

The firm said it has not been able to reach an agreement with creditors to refinance its debt, and that it cannot pay 600 million reais due on Feb. 5. Missing the payment would trigger the need to immediately repay almost all of its debt, Oi lawyers told the court when asking for the injunction, the documents showed.

Oi did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

($1 = 5.0547 reais)

