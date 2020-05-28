US Markets

Brazil's Oi delays results, discloses non-audited EBITDA of $281 mln

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA has postponed disclosure of its first-quarter earnings until June 15, the company said late on Wednesday, adding that it is currently focused on preparing documents for an amendment proposal to its bankruptcy plan.

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA OIBR4.SA has postponed disclosure of its first-quarter earnings until June 15, the company said late on Wednesday, adding that it is currently focused on preparing documents for an amendment proposal to its bankruptcy plan.

The quarterly results were previously scheduled for release on May 28, Oi said as it disclosed some non-audited numbers.

Brazil's largest fixed-line carrier said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.481 billion reais ($280.8 million) in the quarter to March 31 while its cash position was 6.31 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2740 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by David Goodman)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular