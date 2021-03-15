Brazil's Oi closes data center sale for $58.5 mln - filing

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom company Oi SA has concluded the sale of a data center business for a total of 325 million reais ($58.5 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Buyer Titan Venture Capital e Investimentos Ltda paid 250 million reais upfront and will pay the remainder in installments, Oi said.

