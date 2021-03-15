US Markets

Brazil's Oi closes data center sale for $58.5 mln - filing

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian telecom company Oi SA has concluded the sale of a data center business for a total of 325 million reais ($58.5 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom company Oi SA has concluded the sale of a data center business for a total of 325 million reais ($58.5 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Buyer Titan Venture Capital e Investimentos Ltda paid 250 million reais upfront and will pay the remainder in installments, Oi said.

($1 = 5.5518 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: OI M&A/TITAN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular