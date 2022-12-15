US Markets

Brazil's Oi bankruptcy proceedings come to an end after more than 6 years

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

December 15, 2022 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA said on Thursday that its bankruptcy proceedings have come to an end after a court decision in the state of Rio de Janeiro, marking the closure of a restructuring process that lasted for more than six years.

In the period, Oi said it managed to repay a 4.6 billion reais ($871.43 million) debt with state development bank BNDES as well as some loans.

($1 = 5.2787 reais)

