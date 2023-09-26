News & Insights

Brazil's Oi bags $300 mln DIP financing from BTG Pactual

September 26, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm Oi OIBR4.SA said on Tuesday it has secured a $300 million debtor in possession (DIP) financing from lender BTG Pactual in order to repay a previous $200 million DIP deal and reinforce its working capital.

The new DIP financing is due on Dec. 15, 2024, Oi said in a securities filing. All in costs, including interest and fees, were set at 20% a year in U.S. dollars, added the company, which is under bankruptcy protection.

Oi reiterated it will continue to hold broad negotiations with its main creditors for the approval of a "revised proposal" for its reorganization process at a future shareholders' meeting.

