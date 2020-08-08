Brazil's Odebrecht starts to prepare private sale of Braskem, plastic maker says

By Sabrina Valle

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA is preparing to sell its stake at Braskem S.A. BRKM5.SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical producer, according to a late Friday filing.

Odebrecht has hired legal and financial advisors to sell its controlling stake in a private operation, Braskem said in the securities filing.

Odebrecht owns 38.3% of the petrochemical producer, including 50.1% of the voting shares, according to Braskem's website.

Braskem's filing gave no details of potential buyers or the timing for the operation.

State-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, known as Petrobras, is also trying to sell its 36.1 stake at Braskem.

In July, Petrobras said it expected to reach an understanding within six months with Odebrecht on a new shareholder agreement for Braskem.

The agreement would allow the oil producer to convert its preferred shares to common shares, letting Petrobras sell its Braskem stake more easily, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco said. E6N2B500D

