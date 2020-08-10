Brazil's Oceana Offshore files for IPO registration

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil exploration services company Oceana Offshore has filed for registration of an initial public offering in Brazil, according to a securities filing late on Friday, as it seeks to raise cash to buy and expand its maritime fleet.

According to a preliminary prospectus, the offering involves selling shares in the primary market, with proceeds to be invested in the company, and in the secondary market, that is, shares held by its controlling stakeholders.

Following completion of the deal, the shares will be listed in the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil's stock exchange B3.

No details about the size of the offering have been provided by Oceana Offshore, which had net revenue of 1.1 billion reais ($202.94 million) in 2019 and 669.3 million reais in the first half of 2020, according to the prospectus.

The banks named to coordinate the IPO are BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Citi, Santander Brasil, XP Investimentos, BB Investimentos and Banco ABC Brasil, Oceana said.

Oceana is controlled by CBO, which is owned by investment companies Vinci Partners and Pátria, each with a 40% stake in the company, and the equity arm of Brazil's BNDES, with 20%, according to the preliminary prospectus.

($1 = 5.4202 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier Writing by Ana Mano )

