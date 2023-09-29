News & Insights

Brazil's Nuvini to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

September 29, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nuvini, a Brazilian holding company for software-as-a-service firms, will list in New York via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by Mercato Partners MPRA.O valuing it at $235 million.

Nuvini, which holds seven startups providing a wide range of software services to businesses mainly in Brazil, will start trading on Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker "NVNI".

The deal will inject around $60 million into Nuvini that will be used to acquire more startups, its CEO Pierre Schurmann said in an interview.

He added that the firm is eyeing 17 potential deals in Brazil, and is also looking to expand to other countries in Latin America.

"Our intention is, by the beginning of the second quarter, to be actively progressing in these conversations we're having, especially in Mexico and Colombia," Schurmann, who will also lead the combined company, said.

Among the possible targets are SaaS startups from various segments, he said, excluding fintechs due to their "stretched" valuations, and health companies due the high level of regulation in the sector.

