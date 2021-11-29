US Markets

Brazil's Nubank weighs cutting IPO valuation - Bloomberg News

Brazilian online lender Nubank is considering cutting the potential valuation of its initial public offering following a slump in technology stocks globally, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian online lender Nubank is considering cutting the potential valuation of its initial public offering following a slump in technology stocks globally, Bloomberg News reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fnews%2Farticles%2F2021-11-29%2Fbuffett-backed-nubank-is-said-to-consider-cutting-ipo-valuation%3Fsref%3DV7uxlNge&data=04%7C01%7CNiket.Nishant%40thomsonreuters.com%7C393d9b689b7845fc9fb708d9b3675585%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637738078906043371%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=1d%2F9Rw6UokklmuJDYaAY8EBaJNJV%2B%2FvXeWFDjOiddWU%3D&reserved=0 on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nubank declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, the Sao Paulo-based company said it aimed to raise nearly $3 billion at a valuation of more than $50 billion.

At that valuation, Nubank, which is backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , would have been worth more than Brazil's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA , which is currently valued at $38 billion.

While the IPO market in the U.S. has been robust this year, investors were spooked by a new, possibly vaccine-resistant variant of the coronavirus, which led to a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

