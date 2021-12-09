US Markets
Brazil's Nubank valued at nearly $52 bln in NYSE debut

Brazilian digital lender Nubank's shares opened 25% above the offer price in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the company a valuation of nearly $52 billion.

The company's stock opened at $11.25 per share, compared with the initial public offering price of $9 per share.

The Sao Paulo-based fintech, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, is one of the most high-profile firms in the Latin American region, where an internet boom and a pandemic-induced shift to digital spending has accelerated the growth of such companies.

However, Nubank had to lower its targeted valuation and proceeds late last month, due to concerns a global rout in technology stocks could weigh on investor sentiment.

On Wednesday, Nubank priced its IPO at the top end of a range it had lowered earlier, to raise nearly $2.6 billion. The offer was eight times oversubscribed, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup and NuInvest are the lead underwriters for the offering.

