Brazil's Nubank secures loan of up to $150 million to expand Colombia operations

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Nubank NU.N said on Tuesday it secured a loan of up to $150 million from the International Finance Corp, the private lending arm of the World Bank, to grow its business in Colombia.

The move is part of a strategy by Latin America's largest fintech to quickly establish itself in some of the region's key markets.

Warren Buffett-backed Nubank said in a statement that the loan has a three-year maturity and will be used to expand access to financial services in Colombia, especially among women and minority groups.

"The loan is in line with Nubank's strategy to become the leading digital financial services company in Colombia," the company said.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.