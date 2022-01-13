Brazil's Nubank says has no interest 'at the moment' in buying Citi's Mexico consumer bank

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian online lender Nubank NU.N said on Thursday it was not interested in bidding for Citigroup's C.N Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico.

"Nubank believes that mergers and acquisitions are an important avenue for growth, but at the moment it has no interest in buying Citibanamex in Mexico," Nubank said in a statement in response to a question from Reuters.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

