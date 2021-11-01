Brazil's Nubank reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Nubank on Monday lifted the veil off its filing for an initial public offering in the United States, revealing a big jump in revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, less than a week after the fintech company said it had confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with regulators.

