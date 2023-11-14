Brazil's Nubank posts third-quarter earnings surge as client base explodes

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Nubank NU.N reported surging revenue and profit growth for the third quarter on Tuesday, propelled by a solid expansion of its customer base in Brazil and Mexico.

The lender, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, saw its net profit shoot up to $303 million, far above the $7.8 million from a year earlier and beating the estimate of analysts polled by LSEG of $288.2 million.

"Nubank is on an incredible upward trajectory," Chief Executive David Velez said in a statement. "We're achieving these strong levels of profitability while also holding portfolio quality in line with expectations and continuing to invest in our product portfolio and geographic expansion."

Revenue also grew by 53% from the third quarter of 2022 to reach $2.1 billion, again beating analysts' estimate of $2.05 billion, while its monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) grew 18% to $10.

The bank, which also operates in Colombia, hit 89.1 million clients by the end of September, up 18.7 million customers from the previous year.

Since the end of the quarter, Nubank's client base has already topped 90 million, it said.

The vast majority of Nubank's clients are in Brazil, where the bank was founded a decade ago.

Nubank's 90-day non-performing loan ratio increased 20 basis points consecutively to 6.1%, "reflecting expected migration behavior" from past-due payments that had been late by 15 to 90 days.

Despite the jump, Nubank's non-performing loans still remain under the industry average, it said.

Reporting by Peter Frontini

