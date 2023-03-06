Brazil's Nubank appoints former Meta executive to board

Adds background on Marcus

March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Nubank NU.N said on Monday it had expanded its board to add David Marcus, former digital wallet executive at Meta Platforms Inc META.O.

Marcus, 49, who headed payments and cryptocurrency operations at Meta, left the social media company at the end of 2021 to launch a crypto-focused startup, Lightspark.

Prior to Meta, he was the president at digital payments company PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O for more than two years.

Nubank is one of the most popular financial technology platforms in Latin America, with around 75 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

