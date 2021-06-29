US Markets

Brazil's Novonor extends deadline for Braskem proposals- source

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazilian conglomerate Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, has extended through July 9 the deadline for delivery of non-binding proposals for the petrochemical company Braskem SA, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, has extended through July 9 the deadline for delivery of non-binding proposals for the petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SA, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Companies analyzing the deal requested the deadline extension to Morgan Stanley, the bank with the sale mandate.

Novonor declined to comment on the matter.Brazilian newspaper Valor had reported the deadline extension earlier on Tuesday.

