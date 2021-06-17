US Markets

Brazil's Novonor considers sale of Braskem's U.S. unit -report

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian engineering company Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht SA, is considering a separate sale of petrochemicals producer Braskem's U.S. business, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering company Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht SA, is considering a separate sale of petrochemicals producer Braskem's BRKM5.SA U.S. business, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.

Novonor said in April that it had resumed contact with bidders over a planned sale of its controlling stake in Braskem. Novonor, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019, plans to use the proceeds to pay the conglomerate's creditors.

Braskem has plants in the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Non-binding offers for Braskem are expected by the end of June, the report added.

Novonor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman )

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular