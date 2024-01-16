News & Insights

Brazil's November services activity boosted by Taylor Swift

Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

January 16, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose in November for the first time in four months, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, as financial services and activities related to Taylor Swift concerts provided a boost.

The service sector, which accounts for about 70% of all activity in Latin America's largest economy, rose 0.4% in November from the previous month, entering positive territory for the first time since July, IBGE said.

Although slightly below the 0.5% growth forecast by economists polled by Reuters, it was enough to break a three-month negative streak and keep the sector more than 10% above pre-pandemic levels.

Three out of the five main groups surveyed rose in the period, IBGE said in a report, with "other services" posting the steepest growth after use of payment terminals and digital currency increased.

Services to families also rose, IBGE added, with accommodation and food services, as well as event-related services growing during the six-show Brazilian leg of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour".

"We highlight that the November figures include some important one-off effects, especially related to artistic events," Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said in a note to clients.

"There was a predominance of one-off effects in November," Douglas added. "Even with average income rising, some caution is still needed ahead, until the cycle of interest cuts starts to have a greater impact on the sector."

Apart from Swift's shows, other major events in Brazil in November included Sao Paulo's Formula One grand prix and concerts by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, Roger Waters and Mexican pop band RBD.

On a yearly basis, according to IBGE, services activity in the country shrank by 0.3%. Economists had forecast a median drop of 0.2% in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

