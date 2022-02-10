Brazil's Notre Dame Intermedica acquires HSCOR Hospital

US Markets

Brazil's healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica said on Thursday it reached an agreement to acquire Coracao de Duque de Caxias hospita (HSCOR), in the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to its securities filing, the acquisition price of the Hospital was 83 million reais ($15.80 million).

($1 = 5.2530 reais)

