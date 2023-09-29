Brazil's nominal budget deficit jumps to 7.3% of GDP in 12 months to August

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil saw its nominal deficit, which includes payments on the public debt, surge to 7.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the 12 months ending in August, central bank data showed on Friday.

This marks the worst performance since May 2021, when it reached 8.8% of GDP, following a nominal deficit of 106.6 billion reais ($21.3 billion) in August only.

In August, the government's interest expenses bill more than doubled compared to the previous year, totaling 83.7 billion reais.

This increase was affected, according to the central bank, by a 10.5 billion reais loss from foreign exchange swap operations and rising inflation.

Meanwhile, the primary deficit of the Brazilian public sector for the month stood at 22.83 billion reais ($4.5 billion), narrower than the 25.8 billion reais forecasted by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The central bank reported that Brazil's debt as a percentage of gross domestic product rose to 74.4% in August from 74.0% the previous month.

($1 = 5.0325 reais)

($1 = 5.0058 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

