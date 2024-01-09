Brazil's new sugar season to see smaller crop due to dry weather - broker

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop in the new season that starts in April was projected on Tuesday to be smaller than the record previous harvest as drier-than-normal weather in most of the Centre-South area hurt cane development, said broker and analyst hEDGEpoint Global Markets.

Brazil's 2024/25 (April-March) sugarcane production was projected at 620 million metric tons, down from a previous forecast of 640 million tons. Agricultural yields, or the volume of cane per hectare, were expected to fall 6% in the new crop due to lower soil moisture.

The broker however increased its view for the current 2023/24 sugarcane crop to 651.5 million tons, saying that the dry weather is leading mills to extend crushing beyond the regular period.

"We expect the Centre-South mills to crush all available sugarcane," said the broker.

Analysts were previously expecting that some of the sugarcane in the fields would be left to be processed in the new season because mills would not be able to crush all the available crop.

The broker also revised upward its sugar production forecast in the current crop to 42.2 million tons, with exports seen at 33 million tons.

For the new season, it sees sugar production at around 41.7 million tons.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jan Harvey)

