Brazil's new Sao Paulo governor says Eletrobras privatization model could work for Sabesp

January 02, 2023 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by Aluisio Alves for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The new governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Tarcisio Freitas, said on Monday the model used to privatize electricity utility Eletrobras ELET6.SAseemed appropriate to be used to privatize water utility Sabesp SBPS3.SA.

Sao Paulo's government holds just over half of Sabesp's shares. In 2019, the previous administration had announced plans to privatize Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, as it is formally known, but these were never made concrete.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

