Brazil's Neoenergia requests $313 mln loan to cover COVID-19 losses

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding company Neoenergia SA NEOE3.SA has requested a 1.664 billion-real ($313.12 million) loan for its four distributors as part of a government effort to support utility companies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The so-called "Conta-Covid" operation, which was launched through a presidential decree on May 18, aims to boost power distributors' liquidity and involves several banks led by Brazilian Development Bank BNDES.

Neoenergia, which is 52.5% controlled by a unit of Spain's Iberdrola SA IBE.MC, said its four energy distributors, Coelba, Elektro, Celpe and Cosern, have joined the Conta-Covid.

Of the total amount, Coelba accounts for 499.6 million reais, while Celpe requested 454.7 million reais, Cosern CSRN5.SA aims for 95.5 million reais and Elektro 614.3 million reais.

($1 = 5.3143 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.