Brazil's Natura to open first China stores in Q4, eyes expansion next year

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA is set to open its first two stores in China in the fourth quarter and already eyes expanding in the Asian country in 2023, chief financial officer Guilherme Castellan said on Friday.

Speaking at anearnings callwith analysts, Castellan also said Natura is considering leaving some "not-so-profitable" markets.

The company posted a much-wider-than expected net loss in the second quarter and said it expects the challenging macroeconomic scenario to keep hurting its results in the short term.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.