US Markets

Brazil's Natura to open first China stores in Q4, eyes expansion next year

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published

Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura & Co Holding SA is set to open its first two stores in China in the fourth quarter and already eyes expanding in the Asian country in 2023, chief financial officer Guilherme Castellan said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA is set to open its first two stores in China in the fourth quarter and already eyes expanding in the Asian country in 2023, chief financial officer Guilherme Castellan said on Friday.

Speaking at anearnings callwith analysts, Castellan also said Natura is considering leaving some "not-so-profitable" markets.

The company posted a much-wider-than expected net loss in the second quarter and said it expects the challenging macroeconomic scenario to keep hurting its results in the short term.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular