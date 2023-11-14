Brazil's Natura sells The Body Shop to Aurelius in $254 mln deal

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-3

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura &Co NTCO3.SA said on Tuesday it has signed a binding agreement to sell subsidiary The Body Shop to private investor Aurelius Group in a deal with an enterprise value of 207 million pounds ($254.32 million).

Natura said the agreement includes a potential earn-out of 90 million pounds, adding that both the sale price and the earn-out would be paid in up to five years after closing of the transaction.

The move represents the second major divestment by Natura this year as part of a broader organizational shakeup, following a deal announced in April to sell luxury brand Aesop to L'Oreal OREP.PA at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

($1 = 0.8139 pounds)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

