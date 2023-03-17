Brazil's Natura says received non binding offers for AESOP

Adds details, comments

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura Co NTCO3.SA said on Friday it has received non binding offers for its subsidiary luxury brand AESOP, and that it is still evaluating alternative options for the brand.

The company said in a securities filing it would not comment on the names of potential buyers or provide additional updates "unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary."

The bids included offers for both the entirety of AESOP, as well as those seeking to buy just parts of it.

The company has said previously it was considering selling a stake in AESOP, and in October last year it said it had begun studying a possible Aesop spin-off or IPO in the United States.

The move would form part of a broader organizational shakeup.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.