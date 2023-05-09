Brazil's Natura says it aims to speed up integration with Avon in LatAm

Adds details, context

May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil cosmetics makers Natura & CoNTCO3.SA said on Tuesday it intends to accelerate integration of its brands Natura and Avon in Latin America.

The company is focusing on the integration of their distribution centers and manufacturing capabilities, its chief executive Fabio Barbosa said during a conference with analysts.

"That continues and will be even more important as we enter into the full integration towards the end of the year," he said.

The conference comes a day after Natura's results, when the company posted a first quarter net loss of 652.4 million reais, in line with the 643 million reais loss seen in the year-ago period.

Fabio added that 2023 will likely be another "challenging year," but that Natura's first results give the company the confidence they are in "the right way."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Steven Grattan)

