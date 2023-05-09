News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Natura says it aims to speed up integration with Avon in LatAm

May 09, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil cosmetics makers Natura & CoNTCO3.SA said on Tuesday it intends to accelerate integration of its brands Natura and Avon in Latin America.

The company is focusing on the integration of their distribution centers and manufacturing capabilities, its chief executive Fabio Barbosa said during a conference with analysts.

"That continues and will be even more important as we enter into the full integration towards the end of the year," he said.

The conference comes a day after Natura's results, when the company posted a first quarter net loss of 652.4 million reais, in line with the 643 million reais loss seen in the year-ago period.

Fabio added that 2023 will likely be another "challenging year," but that Natura's first results give the company the confidence they are in "the right way."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.