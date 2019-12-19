Brazil's Natura receives all regulatory approvals for Avon deal

Brazilian personal care cosmetics group Natura &Co said on Thursday it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of Avon Products, Inc., paving the way for the closing of the transaction on Jan. 3, 2020.

The deal will create the world's fourth-largest pure-play beauty company, grouping together Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop, Natura &Co said in a statement. The company is expected to begin trading on NYSE through American Depositary Receipts on Jan. 6, under the NTCO ticker symbol.

