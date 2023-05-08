News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Natura Q1 net loss streak continues, amid high costs

May 08, 2023 — 11:29 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura & Co NTCO3.SA on Monday reported a first quarter net loss of 652.4 million reais ($130.39 million), slightly higher than the 643 million-real net loss recorded a year earlier as costs remained high.

Group restructuring costs were up 6%, with some divisions also seeing ongoing "inflationary" pressure.

The company said in a statement it expects to moderate its expenses by the sale of its Australian luxury brand Aesop. The company has been trying to focus on capital allocation and deleveraging.

In April, French cosmetics group L'Oreal OREP.PA struck a deal with Brazil's Natura & Co NTCO3.SA to buy Aesop at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

"Natura &Co’s performance in the first quarter is in line with our plan and with our previous communication," its chief executive Fabio Barbosa said in a statement Monday, adding that "important structural changes in its portfolio" were ongoing.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.