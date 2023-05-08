Brazil's Natura Q1 net loss streak continues, amid high costs

Adds details, context

May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura & Co NTCO3.SA on Monday reported a first quarter net loss of 652.4 million reais ($130.39 million), slightly higher than the 643 million-real net loss recorded a year earlier as costs remained high.

Group restructuring costs were up 6%, with some divisions also seeing ongoing "inflationary" pressure.

The company said in a statement it expects to moderate its expenses by the sale of its Australian luxury brand Aesop. The company has been trying to focus on capital allocation and deleveraging.

In April, French cosmetics group L'Oreal OREP.PA struck a deal with Brazil's Natura & Co NTCO3.SA to buy Aesop at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

"Natura &Co’s performance in the first quarter is in line with our plan and with our previous communication," its chief executive Fabio Barbosa said in a statement Monday, adding that "important structural changes in its portfolio" were ongoing.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

